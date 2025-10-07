UAEU launch first International Conference on Climate Action and Sustainability

AL AIN, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the United Arab Emirates University organised the first International Conference on Climate Action and Sustainability (ICCAS 2025), a landmark global event running from 7th to 10th October 2025, at the UAEU campus in Al Ain.

The four-day event is bringing together more than 200 experts, policymakers, researchers, and students from around the world to share insights, present research findings, and develop innovative solutions to address the urgent challenges of climate change and sustainable development.

In his inaugural address, Zaki Nusseibeh welcomed the distinguished delegates and reaffirmed the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, inspired by the nation’s founding vision.

“Today, we continue a journey that carries forward the wisdom and vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” he said. “Sheikh Zayed understood long before climate change became a global concern that the environment is not a resource to be exploited, but a trust to be preserved.”

The Chancellor emphasised that this conference is not merely a scientific platform, but a communication bridge between nations, disciplines, and generations. It is about asking challenging questions, imagining bold solutions, and daring to innovate. It is about dialogue that combines ideas and action, joins science and society, and looks beyond today’s responsibility towards tomorrow’s hope.

The conference agenda, which spanned four days, featured research presentations, scientific poster sessions, specialised panel discussions, and keynote talks delivered by the international experts. It covered a wide range of themes such as affordable and clean energy, batteries, and fuel cells; climate action in CO₂ capture and utilisation (CCU); additive manufacturing and advanced composites; and sustainable catalysts, electrocatalysts, and photocatalysts.

Other areas included aerospace, robotics, and artificial intelligence for sustainability; the energy-water-food nexus for climate resilience; sustainable and green building innovations; and education, policy, and the circular economy.

The event attracted participation from academics, researchers, industry professionals, environmental consultants, government entities, NGOs, and graduate students. Special initiatives were launched to encourage student engagement, including free registration for selected abstract submissions and opportunities to publish accepted papers in top-rated peer-reviewed scientific journals.

There were eight high-quality scientific journals collaborating with ICCAS-2025 to special issues from papers presented at the event, which shows the importance and quality of the event. The event was further supported by national and international companies such as pioneering “The Nanocompany” UAE and “Infitek” China with strong interests in fostering and engaging with scientific community.

As a pioneering platform for low-carbon action and sustainable innovation, ICCAS 2025 highlighted the latest in research and technology while promoting knowledge exchange and collaboration. The conference reinforced the UAE’s position as a leader in climate-focused dialogue and contributed to shaping a greener and more sustainable future for the Gulf region and the global community. The Chancellor encouraged the organisers and UAEU to promote this event as UAEU’s trademark conference which could be held periodically.