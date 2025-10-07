Jawaher Al Qasimi attends launch ‘Sharjah Cultural Forum 2’

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, attended the second edition of the Sharjah Cultural Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday morning at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The convening of the forum affirms Sharjah's vision of supporting the cultural movement and consolidating its position as a beacon of thought and creativity, through initiatives that enhance the role of literature and knowledge in building individuals and society.

The event featured dialogue sessions and artistic and cultural performances that explored the role of the written word in fostering national identity and emphasised the importance of writing as a bridge for human and cultural communication across generations.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher was present at the opening session of a forum called "Harun al-Rashid: Bridging Reality and Imaginative Views." This session explored the Abbasid era, a period regarded as one of the most vibrant moments in Arab and Islamic history. Researcher Awad bin Hasoum Al Darmaki provided an insightful look into this period, highlighting its significant cultural and intellectual contributions.

Al Darmaki started his talk by taking the audience on a thoughtful journey through key cultural and social influences that shaped a significant period in history. He highlighted how the remarkable advancements in science, literature, and ideas during the Abbasid era had a lasting impact on the cities of that time.

He also discussed the well-known historical figure, Harun al-Rashid, and how different writings from the West view his character, sometimes fairly and at other times with bias.

Al Darmaki stressed the importance of looking back at history using reliable sources to reveal the true accomplishments of Islamic civilization. This aligns with Sharjah's mission to promote a deeper understanding of human history and to enrich cultural awareness through knowledge and creativity.

The second edition of the forum will highlight the fascinating culture of the Abbasid era, showcasing its contributions to literature, ideas, and art.

Over three days, the event will showcase a diverse range of talented writers and artists. The opening day will feature a musical performance titled “Oud Playing” by Sherine Tohamy, followed by inspiring poetry readings from poet Abdullah Al-Hadiyya. The programme will also include various cultural discussions celebrating the richness of this artistic heritage.

The forum's activities included a dialogue session titled "The Most Prominent Cultural Features of the Abbasid Era," during which Dr. Mohammed Al-Maztouri presented a session titled "The House of Wisdom and Cultural Salons," in which he reviewed the centers of intellectual influence that shaped the renaissance at that time.

Foremost among these was the House of Wisdom, which represented the pinnacle of knowledge flourishing, translation, and scientific research, as well as the cultural salons that served as spaces for dialogue and the exchange of ideas among scholars, writers, and poets.

During the session titled "The Impact of Abbasid Literature on Contemporary Literature," Dr. Hessa Al Ketbi explored how modern literature has been influenced by the poets and writers of the Abbasid period. This session emphasised the artistic and language aspects that have carried over through time.

The first day wrapped up with another session called "Reading Books from the Early Abbasid Era," led by Professor Issa Yousef and Dr. Atef Mansour. They discussed the significant shifts in thought that occurred during the early Abbasid period and how these changes contributed to shaping Arab culture in the years that followed.

The Sharjah Cultural Forum includes a series of dialogues and diverse cultural sessions focusing on literary and artistic creativity during the Abbasid era, which witnessed remarkable developments in poetry, music, thought, and philosophy. The event aims to inspire new generations to explore the legacy of the past and benefit from its cultural wisdom and creative aesthetics.