Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches advanced services to enhance construction material quality

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) has announced the launch of two new services at its Construction Materials Testing Laboratory, part of the Central Testing Laboratory Services Sector.

This initiative is in line with QCC’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of materials used in Abu Dhabi’s critical construction projects, while supporting sustainable development and a knowledge-based economy.

The newly introduced services include Polymer Content Testing and Steel Wire Testing, both designed to meet the needs of key stakeholders and ensure compliance with approved standards. This development comes at a time of accelerating large-scale projects across the Emirate, highlighting the importance of reliable, high-quality materials to strengthen infrastructure safety and resilience.

The Polymer Content Testing service provides advanced analysis of plastic materials with high precision, offering a local alternative to sending samples abroad. This not only reduces costs and turnaround times for companies and government entities but also boosts local testing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Steel Wire Testing service focuses on evaluating the mechanical properties of wires — including tensile strength, elongation, and hardness — ensuring compliance with international standards. These services provide valuable support to contractors and engineering consultancies in delivering projects of the highest quality and reliability.

ADQCC emphasised that introducing these specialised services will reinforce investor and developer confidence, stimulate the flow of local and international investment, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of building smart, sustainable cities with robust and secure infrastructure.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory Services Sector at QCC, said, “The launch of these two services reflects our commitment to transitioning from the role of a traditional laboratory to that of a strategic partner in Abu Dhabi’s urban and economic development journey. We are not only providing precise testing services that meet the highest global standards, but also directly contributing to the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy and strengthening its position as a regional leader in quality and conformity. This step is part of a comprehensive vision aimed at enabling both the public and private sectors to deliver projects that meet the highest safety standards while advancing the Emirate’s sustainable development and future economy goals.”

He concluded by affirming that QCC will continue to invest in advanced technologies and expand its services to remain a key partner in achieving Abu Dhabi’s strategic objectives in quality and infrastructure.

The Construction Materials Testing Laboratory already provides a comprehensive suite of chemical, mechanical, and physical testing services, supported by state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technologies.

Through these efforts, QCC continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in construction and development, aligned with the Emirate’s forward-looking vision for the future.