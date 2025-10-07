World Aquatics breaks ground on future headquarters in Budapest

BUDAPEST, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – A landmark development is starting in Budapest’s 13th District: on the 7th October 2025, the foundation stone was laid for the new global headquarters of World Aquatics (formerly FINA). The world’s third-largest sports federation is relocating to Budapest when its new home will feature not only its main office but a state-of-the-art global aquatics training centre.The new headquarters is expected to be completed by mid-2028.

The project is creating a complex worthy of serving as the international centre of aquatic sports. Covering nearly 20,000 square meters, the facility will include a world-class training centre, athlete accommodations, office functions, and the federation’s headquarters. From this new base, World Aquatics will oversee the worldwide governance of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

The goal is to create a timeless, multifunctional complex that reflects both the spirit of the Hungarian nation and World Aquatics – blending tradition and innovation, past and present, in the service of a sustainable future.

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam advanced the organisation's transition to Budapest with historic groundbreaking ceremony in the Hungarian capital.

He described the new headquarters project as an opportunity to deepen the strategic partnership with Hungary by providing access to the latest medical and sports science services, in addition to expanding cooperation with leading Hungarian universities, thus enhancing innovation, scientific research, and sporting excellence.

He added that water sports professionals are on promise of a major and vital step forward, looking to the future through innovative programmes and initiatives, medical and therapeutic training centres, meeting rooms for coaches and referees, the federation's administrative headquarters, the offices of the continental federations, and other global logistical services.



