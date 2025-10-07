RTA gains 7-star intellectual property recognition for traffic engineering programme

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has obtained intellectual property recognition from the Global Benchmarking Network for its Dubai Traffix programme in traffic engineering, following its accreditation and classification within the seven-star category as one of the world’s most innovative best practices in this field. This achievement consolidates Dubai’s global standing among leading engineering practices and experiences, adding a new milestone to RTA’s record that reaffirms its ability to share its successful practices to cities worldwide.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The Dubai Traffix programme marks a paradigm shift (game-changer) in modern government systems in the field of traffic engineering and provides pivotal support for infrastructure systems, the economy, and the master plans of modern cities. The programme has contributed to the adoption of more than 4,000 traffic impact studies for development projects, as well as the signing of 180 agreements between RTA and leading development entities for joint cooperation in implementing traffic solutions and road and public transport infrastructure.”

“The Dubai Traffix platform represents an integrated digital system through which all procedures are carried out, starting from assessing land use and traffic movement, passing through multi-agency reviews, and culminating in the issuance of final approvals in full integration with RTA’s internal systems or Dubai Municipality’s external systems such as the building permits system.

It also enhances the linkage and integration between land use for development projects and the strategic plans of road and transport projects, in order to keep pace with ongoing urban growth and development, anticipate traffic volumes in advance, and devise suitable plans to accommodate them, thereby maintaining Dubai’s competitiveness in global indicators for travel time, road quality, and infrastructure.”

He added: “Dubai Traffix is the outcome of extensive efforts carried out over the past years to study traffic impacts in Dubai. These efforts culminated in the development of a system that stands today as one of the most advanced integrated digital engineering programmes for assessing traffic impacts in modern cities. It serves as a unified electronic platform that streamlines procedures, enhances the efficiency of urban planning, and supports the planning of roads and public transport networks across the emirate.”

“The process of developing and updating the platform has been ongoing since its official launch in 2017. It was registered as intellectual property of RTA with the Ministry of Economy & Tourism at the beginning of last year (2024). In March this year (2025), the International Jury Committee of the Global Benchmarking Network announced the results of its evaluation of the programme, which achieved the highest ratings in innovation, performance, and efficiency. Accordingly, it was classified within the seven-star category, the highest category worldwide.”

“RTA is constantly working to develop and update all its systems and engineering programmes to a level that qualifies it for global competitiveness and leadership, in line with its vision: “The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.” The programme is considered one of the outcomes of RTA’s corporate values, which are based on innovation, teamwork, and the constant pursuit of first place across all fields,” concluded Al Banna.