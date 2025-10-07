Sharjah to host 12th International Library Conference in November

SHARJAH,7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Taking place from November 8 to 10 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC) will bring together leading figures in the library and knowledge sectors to discuss the future of libraries in the digital age.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA), the three-day event will examine library innovation, policymaking, and their role in promoting community awareness and sustainable development.

Empowering knowledge institutions

The 2025 edition features an expanded programme with panel discussions featuring international experts in information and knowledge management, specialised workshops, and an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and services. Attendees will also take part in networking sessions and dialogues that address policy and legislative challenges in the digital age. Librarians, researchers, and knowledge professionals can also register and view the schedule.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, stated, “When His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, made knowledge the cornerstone of the emirate’s cultural vision, he positioned Sharjah as a global hub for culture and learning. Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to reinforce this vision through initiatives that promote the role of libraries in community development and sustainable progress.”

He also added, “Libraries have always been engines of progress and innovation. SILC builds on this legacy, providing a platform for global cooperation, policy development, and the exchange of ideas to keep libraries as vital spaces for dialogue, creativity, and knowledge.”

Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at SBA, remarked, “SILC unites professionals who believe that the future of knowledge depends on strengthening the institutions that support it. Libraries today go beyond book collections—they are dynamic spaces for digital innovation, community engagement, and cultural policymaking. By investing in libraries, we invest in people, education, and the sustainable growth of our societies.”

Launched in 2014, the Sharjah International Library Conference has evolved into a leading regional platform for librarians, educators, and policymakers. Over time, it has generated strategic recommendations that have shaped regional library policies, improved professional development, and boosted libraries’ role in community and cultural progress worldwide.