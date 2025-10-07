SIH explores cooperation with Lisbon Folk Art Museum

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) , led by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, met with officials from the Folk Art Museum in Lisbon — one of Portugal’s leading cultural institutions dedicated to preserving and documenting the nation’s heritage.

The meeting took place as part of the Institute’s visit to Portugal, held in conjunction with the inauguration of the Centre for Arab Studies at the University of Coimbra by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The visit served as an opportunity to deepen cultural exchange and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two sides.

Discussions focused on potential collaboration in documenting folk arts and crafts, developing joint projects that foster the exchange of expertise in museum practices and heritage programmes, and the possibility of organising reciprocal exhibitions showcasing Emirati and Portuguese traditions. Such initiatives aim to strengthen cross-cultural understanding and highlight the shared values of human creativity and heritage.

Established in 1948 in a building that once formed part of the 1940 “Portuguese World Exhibition,” the Folk Art Museum stands as a key custodian of Portugal’s cultural memory. Its collections include traditional crafts, textiles, costumes, ceramics, jewellery, agricultural and musical tools — all reflecting the spirit and daily life of Portuguese communities.

Closely linked to the National Museum of Anthropology in Lisbon, the Folk Art Museum forms a cultural hub devoted to preserving and celebrating Portugal’s tangible and intangible heritage.

Al Musallam noted that the visit reflects the Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s commitment to documenting outstanding museum experiences worldwide and promoting collaboration in the field of shared human heritage. He emphasised that the Folk Art Museum represents a rich model of how national identity can be expressed through folk art — a vision that aligns with Sharjah’s ongoing mission to preserve and present Emirati and Arab heritage to the world.



