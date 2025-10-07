UAE Team Emirates–XRG's Tadej Pogačar solos to victory at Tre Valli Varesine

VARESINE, Italy, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Returning to racing in his trade team rainbow jersey, Tadej Pogačar won his first race for UAE Team Emirates-XRG since coming away victorious from both the World Championships and the European Championships. The 27-year-old rode to victory at Tre Valli Varesine, with a smart attack guiding him clear of his rivals with 22km to ride.

As he has made his trademark, the Slovenian carried his solo attack to the line, picking up UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 91st victory of the 2025 campaign. Behind Pogačar, the world champion’s teammate Isaac del Toro produced a handy ride to claim eighth place across the line for the Emirati squad.

Both Del Toro and Pogačar went up the road as part of an elite group with a little under 30km to ride, before Pogačar attacked on the descent of the Montello climb with 22km to go. From here, the Slovenian extended his advantage to over a minute, and would not be caught before the line.

It is Pogačar’s second victory at Tre Valli Varesine, having promised to return to the race after he was unable to defend his title last season, with the race cancelled due to heavy rain. Tuesday afternoon proved to be a winning return for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, who looks in fine form ahead of the season’s final Monument, Il Lombardia, on Saturday.

Pogačar said: “The plan was to wait for the final lap and arrive in a good place. Tudor decided to go super deep, super early, and they opened the race from far. Del Toro and me went on the attack on one of the climbs.

“It was a really good situation, we were in the front group, we knew that no one would work with us too much, so when I saw that I had my gap on the downhill, I pushed after the roundabouts on the flat. I knew that even if I killed myself, there is still Isaac in the back who could win the race from the group or even solo. So it was a really good situation and we made it.