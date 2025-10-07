UAE, Kuwait discuss enhancing military cooperation

KUWAIT, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, paid an official visit to the State of Kuwait as part of efforts to strengthen military relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

He was received by Lieutenant General Khaled AlShuriaan, Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, and Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army.

During his visit, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing military cooperation.

This visit comes within the framework of strengthening military and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, with the aim of exchanging expertise and upgrading the combat readiness of the armed forces to address regional challenges.