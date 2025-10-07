Sharjah Safari Run crowns new champions in third edition

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Sports Council successfully organised the third edition of the “Sharjah Safari Run”, bringing joy to the winners and continuing the event’s success from previous years. The race saw the participation of over 500 men and women across various categories, all demonstrating great enthusiasm in competing for top positions on the podium.

All participants received medals engraved with the race route and the event name in both Arabic and English, with ribbons displaying the logos of supporting and participating organisations.

In the 7.8 km race, the Citizens – Men category winners were Ahmed Al Naqbi (1st), Hassan Al Marzouqi (2nd), and Mohammed Ali (3rd), while in the Citizens – Women category, Noora Sabah Khalaf took 1st place, followed by Nouf Al Hajeri (2nd) and Amal Al Shehi (3rd).

In the Open category – Men, Mousa Aqeel came 1st, Rashid Amo 2nd, and Mathieu Gommery 3rd, whereas in the Open category – Women, Fidélia Masango claimed 1st place, with Anita Nusura (2nd) and Maria Herter (3rd) close behind.

The 6.4 km race saw Ahmed Abdulaziz, Obaid Al Hammoudi, and Abdullah Al Sreidi taking the top three spots in the Citizens – Men category, while Mira Al Naqbi, Dana Mohammed, and Amal Al Kaabi led the Citizens – Women category.

In the Open category – Men, Victor Courrier came first, followed by Abdullah Basmed and Peter Kitavi, while Open category – Women winners were Nancy Owiti (1st), Dima Daniel (2nd), and Maria Erdineva (3rd). In the 3.1 km race, Citizens – Men winners were Mohammed Ahmed Al Naqbi (1st), Ahmed Al Balushi (2nd), and Ahmed Al Maamari (3rd), while Citizens – Women winners were Alghala Al Shehi (1st), Manal Hussein (2nd), and Alyaa Al Zarouni (3rd).

The Open category – Men winners were Mohammed Hajjo (1st), Jeffrey Kiblagat (2nd), and Hamza Ocean (3rd). Finally, in the Junior 1.1 km race, the Boys winners were Hameed Al Hamadi (1st), Khalifa Al Sharqi (2nd), and Mohammed Ahmed (3rd), while among the Girls, Shawq Ahmed took 1st place, followed by Zainab Nabil (2nd) and Reem Al Aidroos (3rd).

Bakhit Saeed Al Qurs, Director of Sports and Community Events Management, praised the success of the third edition. He noted that the atmosphere was fantastic thanks to the participants’ engagement and strong competition across categories, which added excitement and distinction to this edition for running enthusiasts.