Abdulla Al Hamed receives CEOs of RedBird IMI, All3Media

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of UAE Media Council, received Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, and Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media, at the Office’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the fields of media, visual production, and digital content. The discussions also covered ways to strengthen partnerships with Emirati media institutions, contributing to the development of the content industry and supporting joint projects headquartered in the UAE.

The meeting further explored prospects for future collaboration and partnership through the upcoming Bridge Summit, a major global media event scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi next December, which will bring together thought leaders, media professionals, and content creators from around the world.

Both sides affirmed that the summit represents a strategic opportunity to broaden dialogue on the future of media and to reinforce its role as a key driver of positive change in the production and distribution of multi-platform content.

Abdulla Al Hamed said:“The United Arab Emirates views media as one of the pillars of comprehensive national development. The country seeks to establish a modern media ecosystem that reflects its values, aligns with its economic, cultural, and social transformations, and supports its balanced and influential presence on the global stage.”

He added:“The UAE’s future media vision is founded on balancing technological advancement with credibility and high-quality content, making the national media system a model of professionalism, international partnership, and positive, knowledge-based influence rooted in mutual respect.”

He also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with major global media companies and institutions, in line with the nation’s vision to produce high-quality, world-class content originating from the UAE for an international audience — content that reflects the country’s cultural diversity, developmental leadership, and growing status as a central hub for regional and global media industries.

It is noteworthy that RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners (USA) and International Media Investments (IMI), headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, All3Media, which RedBird IMI acquired last year in a US$1.5 billion deal, is one of the world’s leading independent television and film production and distribution companies. Its joint owners include Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Liberty Global Ltd.