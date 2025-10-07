Ghani Souleymane reaches halfway mark in Guinness World Record attempt to complete 100 triathlon challenge supporting Al Jalila Foundation

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Athlete Ghani Souleymane has reached the halfway mark of his Guinness World Record attempt, having completed over 50 triathlons in support of Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

The challenge supports the efforts of Al Jalila Foundation’s sports philanthropy programme, which is dedicated to transforming athletic achievement into meaningful humanitarian impact. To date, and with the support of community partners, the programme has raised nearly AED 15 million through more than 450 events, with every donation going directly toward patient care.

The Dubai T100 Triathlon is one of the flagship events in the global T100 series, bringing together athletes and endurance enthusiasts of all ages. Souleymane’s “T100x100” challenge is an attempt to complete 100 triathlons in 100 consecutive days, with each day requiring a 2 km swim, 80 km cycle, and 18 km run.

Proceeds from Souleymane’s challenge will go directly toward providing treatment for children with cancer through Al Jalila Foundation’s The Child Fund, offering hope to young patients and their families.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "We believe that sport plays a vital role in strengthening the connection between health and community, and in inspiring individuals to become active partners in the journey of giving. Souleymane's experience is a powerful example of how personal dedication can be directed to serve noble humanitarian causes, reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion, and contributing to improving the quality of life for children while restoring hope to their families.”

He added: “We are confident in Souleymane’s ability to complete the challenge and reach a milestone worthy of recognition in the Guinness World Records. His achievement will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, reflecting Dubai Health’s mission to advance health for humanity.”

Highlighting the significance of the challenge, Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, said: “Ghani’s T100 challenge captures the true spirit of our sport – using triathlon as a platform to inspire, unite communities and drive meaningful change. The T100 World Tour is built on stories like these, where professional racing and grassroots passion combine to leave a lasting impact well beyond the finish line. We are proud to see Dubai and the UAE leading the way with such an extraordinary effort.”

Sharing his motivation, Ghani Souleymane said: “I’m proud to support Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to use sport as a force for positive change, improving lives, promoting better health, and strengthening the values of compassion and solidarity that define the UAE community. Through this challenge, I carry a humanitarian message to stand with children battling cancer. With every step I take, I hope to turn effort into hope, and give those in need a real chance at life.”

Having reached the halfway point, Souleymane’s physical strength and determination have become a powerful source of inspiration and a wide-reaching community rallying call to support Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to fund cancer treatment for children. The challenge is set to conclude at the Dubai T100 Triathlon on November 16, 2025.