National Youth Orchestra – Dubai becomes first UAE musician group to performs at New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – The National Youth Orchestra Dubai (NYO Dubai) delivered a remarkable musical performance on the stage of the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York, becoming the first Emirati orchestra ever to perform in one of the most prestigious classical music venues in the world. The event was supported by the Dubai Cultural Grant, part of the emirate’s Quality of Life Strategy.

This milestone, a significant cultural achievement, reflects the flourishing creative scene in Dubai and embodies the efforts of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in nurturing and empowering local musical talents while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity.

The orchestra’s trip to New York included a comprehensive programme of workshops and musical experiences, such as visits to the prestigious Juilliard School and Steinway & Sons Hall, along with participation in specialized masterclasses led by Maestra Helen Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts.

Several members of the orchestra expressed their pride in taking part in this exceptional experience, which gave them the opportunity to represent the UAE at one of the world’s foremost musical stages. They emphasised that their journey to New York marked a turning point in their artistic careers and strengthened their belief in the power of music to build bridges between cultures and enhance human connection

