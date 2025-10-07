UAE President reviews design for new Al Jazira Club Stadium

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today reviewed the design and master plan for the new Al Jazira Club Stadium, which will be located in Zayed City. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 24,000, expandable to 30,000.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2026 under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with completion expected within three years.

The new stadium reflects the UAE’s vision to develop world-class sports infrastructure that enhances quality of life, empowers youth, and creates new opportunities for excellence and innovation, while continuing to advance the sports sector as a key driver of national development.

The stadium will feature fully air-conditioned seating and a retractable pitch that can slide out of the main arena, as well as dedicated hospitality services for spectators.

The project will also include a wide range of amenities, including restaurants and lounges that will remain accessible outside event times.

The stadium is designed to host a variety of year-round events, including sports competitions, celebrations and other public gatherings.

The project briefing at Qasr Al Bahr was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and several senior officials.