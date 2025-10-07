IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 to assemble 1,400+ member organisations in Abu Dhabi to shape international policy, collective action

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates is preparing to welcome the world for the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, a defining global gathering that will chart the path toward a nature-positive future. Co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the congress will spotlight the nation’s legacy of conservation and its vision for driving collective, science-based solutions and biodiversity.

During the press conference held this morning at Atheer Studio, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, attended by a number of local and international media representatives, key spokespersons shared details about the congress, and discussed the need for cross-sector collaboration and the importance of taking urgent and joint action.

The speakers also highlighted the UAE’s pivotal role in nature conservation and environmental protection, emphasising the country’s legacy of environmental stewardship and efforts to build a better future for people and nature.

Taking place from 9-15 October, the congress will unite ministers, scientists, indigenous leaders, youth, civil society, and the private sector in one of the largest forums for nature. Against the backdrop of the 2030 deadlines for the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and global climate targets, the congress is expected to launch landmark initiatives and shape the international policy agenda.

The UAE’s hosting reflects over five decades of environmental stewardship, rooted in the vision of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Today, the country leads globally in species protection and reintroduction, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable innovation, from its commitment to restore 100 million mangroves by 2030 to the deployment of advanced climate-tech platforms and marine research vessels.

The programme for the congress will reflect the scale of ambition and urgency required to address the interlinked crises of biodiversity loss and sustainable development. Key announcements will include the release of the updated IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, a new European Red List with a focus on pollinators, and the latest IUCN World Heritage Outlook.

Prestigious conservation awards – including the Coolidge Memorial Medal, the John C. Phillips Memorial Medal, and the International Ranger Awards – will also be presented, honouring outstanding contributions to protecting ecosystems worldwide. In addition, IUCN members will gather for the Union’s Members’ Assembly to debate and vote on more than 200 motions, decisions that will shape global conservation priorities in the decade ahead.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, said: "Guided by the enduring legacy of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in us a profound understanding that our prosperity is intrinsically linked to the health of our land and seas, the UAE's commitment to nature is deeply rooted. A dessert environment has driven us to work in harmony with nature and forge a deep-rooted understanding of how it can support us.

Our commitment to nature underpins our hosting of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, a critical platform that will foster global collaboration, uniting diverse voices to accelerate the transformation towards a nature-positive economy.

“At the IUCN World Conservation Congress, the urgent call to protect, restore, and enable flourishing ecosystems will culminate in a profound global commitment. This gathering will ensure nature's protection remains a global priority, echoing the timeless truth: if we nurture our natural environment, it will, in turn, nurture us.”

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, IUCN Councillor for West Asia and Vice Chair of the Global Council on SDG14, noted: “The conservation journey of both Abu Dhabi and the UAE has become a model of resilience and innovation, rooted in the principle that protecting biodiversity is a shared global responsibility.

The IUCN World Conservation Congress is a pivotal opportunity to transform commitments into tangible action, bringing together diverse voices – from indigenous knowledge holders to cutting-edge innovators – to shape a nature-positive future. Hosting this congress reflects our firm belief that international cooperation is essential to secure a thriving planet for all life.”

Dr Grethel Aguilar, Director General of IUCN, added: “The UAE will be the stage for solutions that are rooted in science, guided by policy, and powered by community engagement. The congress represents a turning point – an opportunity to scale nature-based solutions, accelerate delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework, and foster the partnerships the world needs to ensure that people and nature can thrive together.”

Speakers confirmed for the congress include: Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment;, Panama; Razan Al Mubarak, President of IUCN; Dr Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director General; Dr David Obura, Chair of the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services; Andean activist and Sapiens Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Yupanqui; and Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group. Additionally, numerous other environmental ministers, and leaders of international conventions will also be participating in the congress. Together, they will help shape international dialogue and inspire the next generation of global environmental leaders.

Alongside the main congress sessions, through high-level panels, forums, and ministerial engagements, the UAE will highlight its pioneering initiatives across Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 13, 14, and 15 – ranging from innovative blue carbon and mangrove restoration projects to cutting-edge marine science, sustainable fisheries management, and ambitious species reintroductions.

The programme will showcase how the UAE’s Global SDG Council model fosters cross-sectoral collaboration, harmonising biodiversity conservation with human development needs, while advancing evidence-based policies that set new benchmarks for international cooperation.

Meanwhile, the UAE Pavilion will serve as a living showcase of the nation’s legacy and leadership in conservation – blending science, tradition, and innovation. Over five days, the pavilion will highlight pioneering initiatives such as endangered species protection to coastal and marine restoration, amplify youth voices, and share indigenous knowledge alongside future-focused solutions. Immersive thematic spaces will bring the UAE’s conservation journey to life, spotlighting pathways to nature-positive economies, terrestrial and marine protection through protected areas, education and youth leadership, and transformative biodiversity partnerships that shape global policy.

Central to the congress is the Members’ Assembly - where more than 1,400 IUCN member organisations will debate and adopt motions that shape international policy and collective action for years to come. Alongside this, a series of high-level summits will address pressing themes at the nexus of climate, biodiversity, and sustainable development, highlighting the UAE as a bridge-builder fostering consensus, partnerships, and practical solutions.

As the world gathers in the UAE for this landmark event, the congress will reaffirm that bold, collective action for nature begins here – setting the stage for a decade of accelerated solutions to secure the health of our planet and the wellbeing of generations to come.

