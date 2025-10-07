Chadian President receives President of Global Council for Tolerance & Peace

N'DJAMENA, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Palace in the capital, N'Djamena.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Council and the Republic of Chad in promoting a culture of tolerance and peace, and in supporting regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security, stability, and sustainable development.

President Déby praised the pioneering role of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace at both the international and parliamentary levels, affirming Chad’s full support for the Council’s initiatives that seek to promote the values of tolerance and dialogue as fundamental pillars for achieving civil peace and development in Africa and across the world. He also highlighted the strong relations with the United Arab Emirates, commending the UAE’s positive role in Africa and globally.

For his part, Al Jarwan commended the Chadian President’s efforts to advance prosperity and development in his country and expressed the Council’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with national and parliamentary institutions in Chad to promote a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and to support African efforts to foster peace and stability across the continent.