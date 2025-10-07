Sharjah fencers shine with 11 medals at UAE Cup

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Women’s Sports Club continued its strong presence in the local fencing scene, winning seven medals across the UAE Fencing Cup senior and under 17 categories, held at Mizhar Sports Hall in Dubai on 4–5 October. Competing clubs included Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Fujairah Martial Arts, Al Ain Cultural Sports Club, MK Academy, and Dubai Fencing Academy.

In the senior category, Sharjah fencers dominated across all weapons. In Épée, Sheikha Al Zaabi won gold, followed by Zainab Al Hosani with silver and Fajr Al Marzouqi with bronze.

In Foil, Habiba Mustafa delivered an impressive performance to secure silver, while in Sabre, Mariam Al Dughidi claimed gold, Lian Thabet earned silver, and Mahra Abdullah took bronze. The senior team concluded the competition with a total of seven medals: two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

The success continued in the under-17 category, where 16 Sharjah players competed and maintained their strong momentum, adding four more medals to the tally. In Épée, Jouri Al Ali won bronze; in Foil, Dana Al Shamsi took bronze; and in Sabre, Shamma Al Suwaidi earned silver while Al Anoud Al Falasi secured bronze. This outstanding achievement underscores the club’s consistent progress across all age groups and reaffirms its position as one of the UAE’s leading fencing clubs.

Balqis Al Shehi, Head of Technical Analysis and Follow-up at Sharjah Women Sports, said the UAE Cup results reflect the club’s advancement in individual sports. She said that what was achieved in the senior and under 17 categories is the result of a comprehensive technical effort and team collaboration.

She added that developing individual sports, including fencing, is central to the club’s strategy, empowering players to compete locally and internationally. She said they are proud of the athletes’ skill and discipline, and these results motivate the club to continue building and achieving more this season.

The UAE Cup success reinforces Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s dedication to fostering fencing, providing a complete training environment that enables athletes to represent the club and the emirate with distinction in both local and international competitions.