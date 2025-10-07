Sharjah Institute for Heritage explores cooperation with Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage in Lisbon

LISBON, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) , led by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, met with officials from the Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage in Lisbon — the central government body responsible for managing and safeguarding Portugal’s national cultural heritage.

During the meeting, both sides explored possible areas of cooperation, particularly in the preservation of intangible cultural heritage, as well as the exchange of expertise in folk arts, traditional crafts, and heritage celebrations. They also discussed collaboration on restoration projects and the conservation of heritage buildings and artefacts, to enhance knowledge-sharing between the two institutions.

Dr Al Musallam highlighted the importance of the meeting in opening new avenues for cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Portugal. He noted that the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, as a category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO, continuously seeks to build international partnerships that strengthen global efforts to protect and preserve cultural heritage.

Officials from the Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage expressed their appreciation for Sharjah’s cultural contributions and its role in supporting Arab culture and shared human heritage. They welcomed collaboration with the Institute and voiced their readiness to develop joint documentation programmes and exchange expertise within UNESCO projects dedicated to tangible and intangible heritage.

The meeting formed part of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation’s visit to Portugal, held in conjunction with the inauguration of the Centre for Arab Studies at the University of Coimbra by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The visit provided an opportunity to enhance cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Portugal and to explore new joint heritage initiatives that reflect Sharjah’s vision and commitment to safeguarding human heritage and promoting intercultural dialogue.