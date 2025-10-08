Dubai Internet City highlights world-class ecosystem redefining the regional tech landscape at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Internet City, the Middle East’s leading tech hub, is set to showcase its innovative community leaders pioneering a digitally enabled economy at GITEX Global 2025.

The district will spotlight the accelerated growth and contributions of its thriving ecosystem, home to artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cybersecurity, and cloud computing leaders, at the show, taking place on 13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Collaboration, a shared vision, and the relentless drive for innovation are foundational to building the digital economy of tomorrow,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “For more than 25 years, Dubai Internet City has nurtured these levers to attract and empower the world’s leading tech innovators to shape the future. We look forward to celebrating our enduring legacy and showcasing the accelerated evolution of our infrastructure and vibrant community, in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, as Knowledge Partner of GITEX Global this year.”

Dubai Internet City, which contributes 65% of Dubai’s tech sector GDP, offers unparalleled sector-specific infrastructure to nurture digital economy innovators, including premium Grade-A offices, 20+ R&D and Innovation Centres, and the in5 Tech, one of four verticals under TECOM Group start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5.

The district is also home to Innovation Hub, the address of global industry giants such as Google and Gartner, as well as TECOM Group’s D/Quarters flexible co-working spaces.

Beyond infrastructure, Dubai Internet City nurtures future talent through vibrant community platforms such as Backyard Talks and Connected Mornings, in addition to hosting Step, the largest tech festival in Dubai, each year.