EU Delegation to UAE, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organise ‘AI for Sustainability’ Hackathon

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Delegation of the European Union to the UAE, in partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, organised a unique hackathon under the theme ‘AI for Sustainability’. The event brought together teams of bachelor’s and master’s students from leading universities across the UAE to develop innovative, AI-driven solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

Hosted at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the hackathon challenged the teams to design project proposals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on, for example, climate action, affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities, responsible consumption and production, and clean water and sanitation.

Teams applied advanced AI techniques such as predictive modelling, computer vision, and optimisation algorithms to create innovative solutions with real-world applicability and potential impact.

In her opening remarks, European Union Ambassador to the UAE Lucie Berger said, “The EU firmly believes that the challenges we face today cannot be solved by technology alone. They require inclusive innovation and ideas born of diversity, with women playing a central role. That is why it was important for us to push for women-led teams from universities across the UAE, a country clearly aligned with the EU on advancing gender equality, especially in male-dominated sectors like AI.”

The hackathon led by Dr. Giulia De Masi (SUAD) welcomed 27 teams representing 15 elite universities in the UAE.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, congratulated the winning teams and said, “This hackathon reflects our strong belief in the power of youth, innovation, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence to shape the world’s most urgent sustainability challenges.”