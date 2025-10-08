UAE extradites two wanted individuals to Belgian authorities

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior has extradited two wanted individuals to the Belgian authorities following their arrest by the Dubai Police General HQs and the Sharjah Police General HQs, based on an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The suspects, among Belgium’s most wanted individuals, face charges of cross-border drug trafficking, forming a dangerous gang, dealing in narcotics and psychotropic substances, and money laundering.

Approved by the court and the Ministry of Justice, the extradition reflects the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation and its dedication to strengthening global law enforcement partnerships, combating cross-border organised crime, and sharing security expertise to further boost community safety.