Sharjah CP receives 'Mouwasat' customer experience team

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), received the team of the award-winning "Mouwasat" (Bereavement Support Service) at the Ruler's Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Sharjah commended the team's achievement and the "Mouwasat" service's achievement of winning the Best Project in Digital Technology Transformation Award, receiving the highest rating in the 7-star category at the 2025 International Best Practices Award in New Zealand.

The service also won third place in the "Seoul Smart City Award" in the "Human-Centered" category, which was held during the Seoul Smart Living Week in South Korea.

He affirmed that this excellence and achievement confirm the commitment of government agencies to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing the best services to citizens and residents and ensuring a decent living.

His Highness praised the efforts of the team that worked to reengineer the service by facilitating procedures related to death cases and alleviating the psychological, administrative, and financial burdens on the families of the deceased. He emphasised the need to continue providing the best government services and enhancing integration between agencies for the benefit of citizens and residents of the emirate.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah wished success to all work teams working in accordance with the best international standards, fostering a spirit of positive competition among them, and striving to simplify procedures and reduce service delivery time. This, in turn, enhances the efficiency and quality of institutional work, customer satisfaction, and the quality of life for the community across various entities and institutions.

For his part, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Authority, explained the steps of electronic linking between federal and local government entities, which have facilitated the provision of services and enabled them to be completed in an exceptionally timely manner. He praised the cooperation of the entities and the members of the customer experience team for the "Mouwasat" service, who dedicated themselves to the success and excellence of this experience.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Sharjah listened to an explanation of the latest developments in the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Programme, which is redesigning the service based on the customer experience to provide a comprehensive, human-centred experience focused on meeting customer needs and fulfilling their aspirations.

He was briefed on the latest updates to "Mouwasat," the award-winning service. This comprehensive humanitarian and administrative initiative responds to a pressing societal need and was developed by improving joint operations between 14 federal, local, and private government entities in the emirate, with a focus on digitising and simplifying procedures.

His Highness was briefed on the efforts made by the team members, each according to their specialisation and tasks. These included conducting personal interviews, documenting procedures and customer journey steps, and identifying the fastest alternatives, as this is a humanitarian service that takes into account the feelings of the deceased's family. These efforts also included expanding the service by adding additional entities that contribute to streamlining procedures and facilitating the application process for related services. These efforts also included communicating with the deceased's family after the mourning period to record their comments and consider their development suggestions.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah was briefed on the various challenges the team faced in implementing service development and how to overcome and address them. He was also briefed on the most notable positive outcomes observed during the previous period, such as providing proactive services by studying the family's case, communicating with the deceased's family, and reducing service delivery time.

The "Mouwasat" service achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 98.5 percent, with a total of 727 transactions across the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah.



