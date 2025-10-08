Ajman Ruler receives Board of Trustees of International Charity Organisation

AJMAN, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that since its founding, the UAE has established deep-rooted principles of charity and humanitarian work, and continues to advance this legacy by promoting values of compassion, solidarity and generosity across the country and beyond.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Humaid, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received the members of the newly formed Board of Trustees of the International Charity Organisation, chaired by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, at the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Humaid welcomed the Chairman and members of the newly formed Board, noting that their designation to this humanitarian role reflects their long-standing experience, esteemed reputation and distinguished contributions to charitable and humanitarian work.

The Ajman Ruler highlighted that humanitarian work is a noble calling that brings great reward, as it represents both an honour and a responsibility. He added that it also plays a vital role in enhancing the UAE’s international standing and reputation in the humanitarian field, stressing the importance of strengthening local and international partnerships to ensure the sustainability of charitable efforts.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Charity Organisation, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid for their continued support and patronage of the organisation since its establishment, emphasising that this support remains a cornerstone of its success and sustained humanitarian efforts.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, along with several sheikhs and senior officials.