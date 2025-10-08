Regional integration strengthens Middle East’s leadership in global logistics sector

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organisation, in collaboration with PwC Middle East, has launched a new strategic report entitled How to Secure the Middle East’s Global Trade and Logistics Advantage. The report highlights regional opportunities and the transformations required to cement the region’s position as a leading hub for logistics.

Adopting a comprehensive methodology that transcends geographical boundaries, the report addresses key areas where enhanced regional coordination among Middle Eastern governments can generate added economic and logistical value, benefitting both national economies and societies.

It identifies three main mechanisms to reshape government efficiency in the logistics sector, including confronting current challenges facing the Middle East’s central role in trade and logistics; enhancing the effectiveness of national transformation programmes to meet the fast-evolving demands of the transport and logistics sector; and strengthening regional cooperation to develop an integrated and sustainable logistics infrastructure across the region.

The report concludes with a set of actionable recommendations to realise this vision, such as advancing cross-border collaboration to support economic integration, continuing investment in technology to accelerate transformation within the sector, expanding training and skills development programmes for local and international talent to ensure readiness for future technologies, and reaffirming the commitment of regional shipping and logistics companies to international sustainability standards.

Mohammed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, noted that the vision of the report “How the Middle East Can Secure Its Position as a Global Hub for Trade and Logistics” comes at a time of rapid global transformation in logistics and enabling technologies. This calls for a rethinking of regulatory frameworks and their activation as global catalysts for trade and growth.

Dominik Baumeister, Global and Middle East Transport and Logistics Practices Leader at PwC, said, “With over 13 percent of the world's air cargo, 15 percent of global maritime trade, and 30 percent of its traded oil passing through the region, the Middle East is already central to global trade. What’s changing now is the momentum of transformation. Saudi Arabia alone has committed more than $250 billion to infrastructure investments and sector reform under its National Transport and Logistics Strategy; GCC rail is gaining momentum; and private sector investments are rapidly gaining momentum. The region is moving with purpose to become one of the most connected, agile, and resilient trade hubs on the planet.”

The World Governments Summit serves as a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governance. It sets out a vision for the next generation of governments, focusing on analysing future trends, challenges and opportunities worldwide, while showcasing the latest innovations and best practices to inspire government innovation in addressing global challenges.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes.