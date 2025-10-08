Burjeel Holdings shines at Nafis Award, earns seven honours for Emirati Talent Excellence

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has once again excelled at the Nafis Award, a recognition of its commitment to empowering Emirati professionals and building sustainable career pathways in healthcare.

This year, the Group received seven awards in ‘Large Facility’ and ‘Individual’ categories for its ongoing efforts to attract, develop, and retain UAE Nationals across its facilities.

While Burjeel Medical City (BMC) won first place in the ‘Large Facility’ category, six Emirati employees received individual awards for their excellence in medical, administrative, healthcare, and leadership roles.

Over the years, Burjeel Holdings has steadily increased the number of UAE Nationals across its facilities, recording a 300 percent increase in the number of UAE Nationals across its units, with nearly 30 percent now serving in senior roles. Its initiatives continue to inspire more young Emiratis to pursue meaningful careers in healthcare.

“We are honoured to receive these awards that recognise our ongoing efforts to invest in Emirati talent and strengthen their contributions to the private healthcare sector. We are proud to see them leading transformation across our facilities, contributing meaningfully at every level. Their growth reflects our deep-rooted commitment to building a future-ready healthcare workforce shaped by local talent,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, about the achievement.

Dr. Tahani Al Qadri, Group Director of Emiratisation and Academics at Burjeel Holdings, said, “Our Emirati colleagues play an essential role in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE. At Burjeel Holdings, we are actively building pathways for Emirati talent to thrive across a range of roles, including leadership. Through targeted programs, mentorship, and strategic partnerships like Nafis, we’re integrating local talent into every layer of our healthcare ecosystem and equipping them with the skills and experiences needed for long-term success.”