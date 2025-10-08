Dubai launches Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit to unlock new growth for investors

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in collaboration with the Dubai Free Zone Council, has introduced the Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit — a new framework allowing free zone companies to operate in Dubai’s mainland through a structured permit system.

The initiative enables cross-jurisdiction operations, offering cost-effective, low-risk pathways for businesses to engage in domestic trade and government contracts. It supports the growth of small and large enterprises alike while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global investment hub.

Launched under Dubai Executive Council Decision No. 11 of 2025, the permit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033. Eligible free zone companies holding a Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) can apply digitally through the Invest in Dubai platform.

Ahmad Khalifa Al Qaizi Al Falasi, CEO of DBLC, said the initiative reflects the emirate’s commitment to regulatory modernisation and creating a seamless investor journey. He added that simplifying cross-jurisdictional operations enhances business efficiency and opens new opportunities in trading and government tenders, positioning Dubai as a model for regulatory innovation.

By bridging free zone and mainland operations, the new framework is expected to increase cross-jurisdictional activity by 15 to 20 percent in its first year, benefitting over 10,000 active free zone firms. It allows companies to integrate with domestic supply chains and access government tenders previously restricted to mainland entities.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary-General at the Dubai Free Zones Council, said the initiative strengthens Dubai’s world-class business ecosystem and supports its attractiveness to foreign investment. It complements the competitive advantages of Dubai’s free zones and reflects the goals of the D33 agenda to simplify business operations and promote expansion.

In its first phase, the permit covers non-regulated activities such as technology, consultancy, design, professional services, and trading, with plans to expand into regulated sectors. Valid for six months and renewable for the same period at a cost of AED5,000, the permit offers a cost-effective entry point. Companies using it will be subject to a nine percent corporate tax on related revenues and must maintain separate financial records in line with Federal Tax Authority requirements. Existing staff may also work under the permit, eliminating the need for new hires.

Building on the success of the Dubai Unified Licence, the initiative reflects DET’s broader strategy to integrate services and streamline regulation across the emirate. By enabling free zone companies to scale flexibly and confidently, Dubai continues to set global benchmarks for transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness — reinforcing its role as a global hub for innovation, talent, and sustainable economic growth.