CBUAE hosts Central Banking Datal Leaders and Professionals Conference in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has hosted Central Bank Data Leaders and Professionals Conference in Abu Dhabi, under the theme "Data- The Solid Foundation of Central Bank Operations in Times of Uncertainty”.

The conference welcomed senior officials from the CBUAE and over 35 other central banks and international financial institutions across the globe to explore the strategic role of data in central banking.

The event aimed to foster dialogue and the exchange of expertise among nations, leverage global best practices to keep pace with digital and economic transformations, and enhance the readiness of central banks to meet future requirement.

The conference featured a series of discussions highlighting the importance of data-driven innovation in strengthening monetary and financial oversight, as well as opportunities for international cooperation to enhance central bank operations amid thetimes of uncertainty.

In-depth sessions explored the evolving data landscape and the role of artificial intelligence (AI), analysing the mutual impact between AI and data management, how data governance enables AI development, and AI’s influence on data structures.

Discussions also covered strategic visions for data operating models, the architecture of data management and analytics, and the importance of tying data investments and change management to tangible business outcomes. The conference further highlighted success stories and key lessons learned from practical implementations.

The conference also featured interactive panel discussions that emphasised how data can be transformed into strategic assets or products that meet the evolving needs of market participants, licensed financial institutions, and commercial entities. Additionally, participants were introduced to the current analytics toolkits used within central banks, offering insights into practical applications and technological advancements in data analysis.

Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor of Banking and Insurance Supervision at the CBUAE, stated, “Hosting of the Central Banks Data Leaders and Professionals Conference underscores our commitment to harnessing advanced data analytics and fostering collaboration across local, regional, and international levels. The strategic use of data is vital to enhancing decision-making, improving operational efficiency, and achieving our long-term objectives with precision and agility.”

He added, “We have significantly advanced our data capabilities to reinforce oversight of the UAE’s monetary and financial systems. The first phase of our central data management platform is now complete, enabling Supervisory Technology (SupTech) operations through integrated data collection, analysis, and protection. Our data governance framework has been strengthened with comprehensive policies covering governance, quality, risk management, and records. Simultaneously, we have accelerated AI integration, developed 20 machine learning-based applications and evaluated over 60 pre-trained AI models—streamlining supervisory reporting and enhancing risk management across the board.”