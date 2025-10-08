Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Canada

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, who called on the Ruler to greet him.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations across various fields. The meeting also touched on several topics of mutual interest.

For his part, Ambassador Panday expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and reception, praising the strength of cooperation between the UAE and Canada, as well as the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing and the sustainable development witnessed across Ras Al Khaimah in various sectors.