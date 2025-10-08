UAE provides 1,000 food baskets to orphans, displaced families in Yemen’s western coast

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has distributed 1,000 food baskets to families of orphans and displaced persons across districts in Yemen’s western coast.

The initiative was overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), which played a key role in coordinating logistics and delivering the food supplies to the targeted families to help them overcome difficult living conditions and ease their hardships.

Through such humanitarian efforts, the UAE continues to improve the living standards of displaced and vulnerable communities in Yemen, as part of its ongoing commitment to alleviating suffering amid the country’s challenging circumstances.