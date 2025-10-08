UAE President, Emir of Kuwait discuss fraternal ties, regional developments

KUWAIT CITY, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to discuss the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in development and economic sectors, to advance their mutual interests and support the prosperity of both peoples.

The talks were held at Bayan Palace as part of the UAE President’s fraternal visit to Kuwait.

The Emir of Kuwait welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, with the two leaders exchanging warm greetings reflecting the close ties between their nations and peoples.

The meeting also covered a number of regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the latest developments in the Middle East. The two leaders affirmed their countries’ support for all initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing that a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution remains the only path towards lasting stability in the region and the realisation of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

They also highlighted the importance of building on the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine to support efforts towards peace and stability.

The two sides further discussed the progress of joint Gulf cooperation, affirming their commitment to supporting efforts that strengthen the Gulf Cooperation Council and serve the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah later hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness the UAE President and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and luncheon were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The meeting and luncheon were also attended by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

At the conclusion of his fraternal visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Kuwait. His Highness was bid farewell by His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.