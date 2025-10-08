UAE champions responsible, inclusive AI governance during landmark launch of AI Global Dialogue at 80th session of United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its commitment to advancing responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) governance and deployment at a high-level meeting held on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, participated in the High-level Multi-stakeholder Informal Meeting to Launch the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance. This Global Dialogue was established under the UN Pact for the Future as the first fully inclusive multilateral process to address the risks and opportunities of AI.

The meeting, chaired by Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly, brought together governments, experts, private sector, and civil society to address AI governance collectively.

During the meeting, the UAE was invited to deliver a special showcase presentation of the AI for Development initiative with Bhutan as a concrete example of how AI can safely contribute to economic growth and sustainable development.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi, speaking alongside Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, highlighted the UAE’s commitment to expanding access to AI and belief that the diverse perspectives of the Global South are essential to driving inclusive and accelerated progress in AI evolution and governance.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also noted that the synergy of the UAE and Bhutan’s forward-looking vision has already unlocked solutions across fields such as public service, rural development, youth employment, agriculture, healthcare, finance, and education.

“To unlock this transformative potential of AI, we must create a strong enabling environment that accelerates innovation, alongside guardrails to mitigate the risks. By anchoring advanced infrastructure in trusted ecosystems, we create the conditions for safe, secure, reliable, and transparent access to AI,” Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.