Hong Kong's safe, stable environment appeals to global investors, says official

HONG KONG, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hong Kong is increasingly recognised as an ideal destination for global investors thanks to its safe and stable investment environment, said an official from Invest Hong Kong, the government agency tasked with promoting inward direct investment.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, Hong Kong continues to attract wealth through private firms that manage fortunes for ultra-high-net-worth families.

"In Hong Kong, our tax regime is simple, transparent, and with certainty. For any investors, this is the ideal place to place their investment," said Jason Fong, global head of the Family Office at Invest Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, China's growing competitiveness in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) have helped enhance Hong Kong's appeal to global investors.

"We understand that the AI development, whether it's investors, whether it's users, whether it's practitioners within the industry, we're all looking at that. Our nation, China, has been doing so well in many areas, we are actually leading in the global turf - whether new money, old money, any type of money, they can't neglect that huge part of their portfolio," the official said.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan, spanning from 2021 through 2025, aims to position Hong Kong as a financial hub.