NCM: Rainfall excepted on Friday with drop in temperatures

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the country will be affected, starting from Friday 10th October until Tuesday 14th October, by an extension of a surface low-pressure system extending from the south.

This coincides with an upper-level low-pressure system accompanied by a relatively cold and humid air mass.

In a statement today, the Centre said that during this period, the country is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, occasionally heavy at scattered intervals, affecting mainly the northern and eastern regions, extending at times to some inland and western areas, with the possibility of small hailstones in limited areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop, while winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, becoming active to strong at times and may raise dust and sand.

The sea will have slight to medium waves, occasionally becoming rough under cloud cover in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.