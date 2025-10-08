Sharjah Ruler opens Theatrical Association’s new headquarters

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday morning the new headquarters of the Theatrical Association located in Al Taawun area in Sharjah.

Upon his arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the commemorative plaque, marking the official opening of the association’s new headquarters, amid the joy of members of the association, including artists, actors, and directors.

The Sharjah Ruler congratulated the theatre community on the opening of the new building, noting his long-standing connection with theatre since childhood. He emphasised the role of theatre as a means of social communication, impactful influence, and community engagement.

The Ruler of Sharjah also exchanged cordial conversations with theatre professionals about theatre’s vital role in raising societal awareness through its tools of direct performance, expression, and influence on audiences, giving actors the opportunity to address people and encourage their interaction through sincere and vivid artistic expression of the issues presented on stage.

The discussion also addressed the importance of theatrical writing in producing constructive and socially impactful works that encourage knowledge and cultural benefit. The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the necessity of integrated collaboration among artists, writers, and directors, as theatre is a collective art that reflects teamwork.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi also emphasised that playwrights should allow directors creative freedom to present their own vision, ensuring the work is convincing and presents an authentic image of society.

The Ruler of Sharjah offered several pieces of advice to theatre professionals, urging them to continuously seek knowledge, prioritize reading and academic development, and mentor young talents by training and refining their skills. He encouraged providing opportunities for newcomers to learn and practice, helping them showcase their artistic abilities and gain experience from senior practitioners in the field.

For their part, the Board of Trustees and members of the Theatrical Association expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support of the theatrical movement, his encouragement, and for providing a fully equipped headquarters for the association. The new facility includes offices, meeting rooms, and amenities that promote regular gatherings among theatre professionals and the organisation of events and seminars related to theatre and the arts.

Attending the inauguration alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ismail Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Theatrical Association; Ahmed Al Jasmi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees; and a large number of artists and officials.