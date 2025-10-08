ICRP hails UAE as global model in radiological protection standards

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Christopher Clement, Chief Executive Officer of the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), has affirmed that the United Arab Emirates continues to lead globally in establishing an integrated radiation protection framework, describing it as an advanced model in implementing the highest standards of radiological protection.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection, concluding tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, Clement said the UAE has made significant progress in developing its radiation safety policies and programmes, particularly with the operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, a strategic milestone in the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

He also highlighted the country's advanced medical infrastructure, reflecting its firm commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and protecting both people and the environment.

He noted that the ICRP has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the UAE spanning over a decade, working closely with the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and national institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. These collaborations, he said, represent valuable opportunities to develop and share best international practices in radiological protection.

Clement described the UAE’s experience as an inspiring example of how modern nations can adopt and sustain top-tier safety practices, emphasising that hosting this global conference in Abu Dhabi underscores the country’s growing international stature as a hub for scientific cooperation and knowledge exchange in this vital field.

He added that the ICRP is holding a series of specialised scientific sessions during the conference to explore ways to update and refine global radiological protection methodologies aimed at enhancing human and environmental safety worldwide. The outcomes, he said, will help strengthen efficient and comprehensive safety practices across the UAE, the Gulf region, and the world.

Organised by FANR in cooperation with the ICRP, the 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection brings together more than 500 experts, scientists and policymakers from 53 countries, making it one of the largest international gatherings dedicated to radiological protection.