Sharjah Ruler orders free home care for elderly citizens

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that the “Home Care Service” be provided free of charge to elderly Emirati citizens with limited income, without deducting any amounts from their social assistance. Any amounts deducted during the current month will be refunded to their recipients.

The directive was announced by Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department, during a phone intervention on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.