Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation participates in GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, taking place from 13th to 17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Corporation’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening Dubai’s digital government ecosystem and advancing smart transformation, integrated services, and artificial intelligence applications.

Through its interactive pavilion, PCFC will highlight a diverse range of digital projects that support Dubai’s digital transformation strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The Corporation continues to play a central role in building a smart customs and logistics ecosystem that supports business sustainability and economic diversification.

Dr Mohammed Jumaa Rahma, Executive Director of Technology and Digital Transformation at PCFC, said the Corporation’s presence at the event reflects its dedication to innovation and global engagement. He noted that GITEX Global, which attracts more than 200,000 participants and 6,500 companies from around 180 countries, provides a vital platform to showcase digital achievements and forge strategic partnerships in fields such as smart cities, AI, and cybersecurity.

Among the key projects to be showcased is Marsa, a unified digital platform for managing marine berths across Dubai, and an advanced drone initiative supporting the operations of the Dubai Ports Authority. PCFC will also highlight Digital Zero Four, the UAE’s first national company specialising in smart business transformation and AI-based digital solutions, presenting new tools for imaging, monitoring, and control within a connected digital infrastructure.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, said that this year’s participation will spotlight the digital transformation of customs services and procedures, demonstrating how smart technologies can enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. He added that Dubai Customs will unveil several new initiatives during the exhibition, including the Radiation Prevention and Monitoring System, the Sawem app – a next-generation digital auction platform – and Al Munasiq, an AI-powered cargo classification system. These initiatives will be showcased under the Digital Dubai umbrella within the Dubai Government Pavilion.

PCFC’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 reaffirms Dubai’s leadership in smart governance and technological innovation. By integrating AI, automation, and advanced digital infrastructure, the Corporation continues to set new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity across trade, logistics, and customs operations – reinforcing Dubai’s position as a future-ready global hub.