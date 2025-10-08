13th Global Forum on Sustainability & CSR opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the Global Forum on Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opened today in Dubai.

Organised by the Arabia CSR Network under the theme “Sustainable Growth: Leading Global Change”, the event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, with the participation of ministers, UN officials, business leaders, academic experts and youth representatives from various countries.

The two-day forum began with a keynote session featuring a select group of leaders and decision-makers. Dr. Eng. Sigit Reliantoro, Deputy Minister for Environmental Governance and Sustainable Natural Resources in the Republic of Indonesia, delivered an address in which he emphasised the importance of integrating government policies with green investments to achieve sustainable development.

He praised the UAE’s pioneering role in advancing green economy principles, and commended its institutional initiatives such as the Arabia CSR Network and Majra, the National CSR Fund, describing them as global models for unified efforts in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bérangère Boëll, UN Resident Coordinator to the UAE, also addressed the forum and highlighted the UAE’s leading role in driving global efforts toward achieving sustainability goals.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, the National CSR Fund, spoke about the role of community initiatives in enhancing the positive impact of companies and achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental responsibility.

The first day also included a special panel discussion with Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the sixth President of the Republic of Mauritius and biodiversity expert. She offered inspiring insights into the connection between nature and development, emphasising that informed leadership and scientific knowledge are key to tackling climate challenges and protecting the planet.

The first session, titled “From Waste to Worth: Advancing a Regenerative Model”, explored ways of integrating circular economy principles into modern industries. The second session, “From Farm to Home”, addressed food security solutions and agricultural innovation in the face of climate change. The third session, “Turning the Tide: Effective Cross-Border Collaboration”, focused on regional partnerships in water management and sustainable technologies.

The day concluded with an interactive youth dialogue titled “The Power of Youth: Inspiring Minds in a Changing World”, during which participants shared their vision for how the younger generation can lead a more sustainable and innovative future.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, said that this year’s forum is distinguished by wide international participation and a strong focus on sharing lessons, experiences and challenges related to sustainable transformation. She noted that the interactive sessions covered topics such as climate change, waste-to-energy solutions, food security, green economy, sustainable finance and sustainable urban development.

She added that the forum dedicates a significant platform to young Emiratis and entrepreneurs to present their experiences in innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship, with successful models that reflect environmental and social responsibility in their projects.

Al Mar’ashi affirmed that the forum has become a global platform for unifying efforts for change, and that the ideas and visions shared represent practical plans for the future and a call for coordinated collective action. She stressed that sustainable growth requires integration between governments, the private sector, academia and civil society to build a resilient and prosperous future.