DCT Abu Dhabi unveils 'Golden Ink' manuscripts exhibition

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced 'Golden Ink: A Journey through Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts', a flagship travelling exhibition organised in collaboration with McGill University, Canada.

Opening at Qasr Al Watan on 7th October 2025, the exhibition will run for six months before travelling to Montreal in January 2027. It highlights the aesthetic, intellectual and historical richness of Arabic and Islamic manuscripts, celebrating their global cultural impact through rare works spanning science, literature, art, philosophy and religion.

Qasr Al Watan was chosen as the launch venue for its role as a national cultural symbol and architectural landmark that unites heritage and knowledge. The exhibition features treasures from Abu Dhabi Libraries alongside loans from McGill University, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and private UAE collections, including exclusive pieces on display only in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the exhibition reflects the intellectual and artistic achievements of the Islamic world and DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to foster cultural dialogue and appreciation for heritage. Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qasr Al Watan, noted that the exhibition embodies the nation’s values and vision of preserving its cultural identity while promoting creativity and innovation.

Professor Deep Saini, President of McGill University, described Golden Ink as “a living testament to knowledge’s power to transcend borders,” commending the partnership between Abu Dhabi and McGill as a bridge of learning and mutual respect.

The exhibition unfolds across four main themes: The Journey of Arabic Calligraphy, tracing the evolution of script into art; Illumination, celebrating the embellishment of manuscripts; Marginalia, exploring scholarly notes and reflections; and Lithography, highlighting the adaptation of manuscripts into print.

Abu Dhabi Libraries’ role in preserving rare manuscripts is also highlighted, showcasing how these collections sustain the nation’s cultural identity and connect heritage with contemporary knowledge. The exhibition includes interactive displays, bilingual labels, and workshops designed to make manuscript heritage accessible to all audiences.

Following its Abu Dhabi run, Golden Ink will travel to McGill University in Montreal, continuing its mission of cross-cultural dialogue and scholarship. The initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in heritage preservation and cultural diplomacy.

In conjunction with the exhibition, DCT Abu Dhabi will host the 4th Abu Dhabi International Conference on Manuscripts from 8th to 9th October under the theme Visual Arts in Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts: Artistic Heritage and Contemporary Influence. Together, these initiatives position Abu Dhabi as a centre of cultural excellence, scholarship and international collaboration.