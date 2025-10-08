Hazza bin Zayed visits Matar Hamad bin Omaira Al Shamsi at his retreat in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Matar Hamad bin Omaira Al Shamsi, at his retreat in Al Ain Region.

Al Shamsi, his family members and attendees welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing delight at the visit, which demonstrated the leadership’s approach to constantly communicating with people within the UAE community and following up on their affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged with the attendees in friendly conversations that reflected the close ties between the leadership and the UAE people, reaffirming the attention that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pays to continuous communication with the community, further strengthening societal cohesion, and enhancing values of loyalty and belonging within UAE society.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.