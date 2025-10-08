Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses launch of 'Preparing 100 Emirati Healthcare Leaders' programme

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the launch of the “Preparing 100 Emirati Healthcare Leaders” programme, introduced by American Hospital Dubai in collaboration with Harvard Business Impact.

The launch event was attended by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai; Dr Alawi Sheikh Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

The programme, launched during a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, aims to develop a sustainable generation of Emirati leaders in the healthcare sector through an advanced leadership development journey. It combines global academic knowledge with intensive field experience to equip participants to assume key roles in directing and managing the future of the national healthcare sector.

The initiative represents a strategic step to empower promising national talent through a comprehensive mix of specialised academic training, practical field work, and international experience. It aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s healthcare system and align with the objectives of “UAE Vision 2031” to build a world-class healthcare system.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said during the event that this pioneering programme, designed to prepare Emirati men and women to become leaders in healthcare, is vital and reflects American Hospital Dubai’s strong belief in the importance of the role of UAE nationals in the healthcare system. He expressed appreciation to the guests from Harvard University and their counterparts at American Hospital for launching a programme that keeps pace with modern developments and prioritises human health above all else.

He added that the organisers of this promising programme are actively contributing to the UAE’s healthcare renaissance under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Their Highnesses constantly stress that excellence in medical and healthcare services is a core element in the country’s development journey, which should be clearly reflected in strong, effective policies, work plans and initiatives.

He stated that the President places great importance on successful human capital development in the healthcare sector and is keen to ensure proper qualification of professionals in this vital field. This, he noted, requires adopting principles and systems that sustainably balance the capabilities of healthcare professionals with the requirements of effective healthcare delivery.

He highlighted the unique nature of the healthcare sector, with its specific responsibilities and challenges, as it is tied to rapid global developments in science, knowledge and technologies. It is also influenced by trends in medical and health education and training systems, as well as economic factors, social perspectives, and ethical and societal values.

He further explained that the healthcare field is also shaped by ongoing developments in the nature of healthcare services and the factors influencing their evolution. These include rapid scientific and medical discoveries, remarkable advancements in medical technology and informatics, diagnostics and treatment tools, emerging approaches to understanding the human body and behavioural and psychological influences. The field is also impacted by the emergence of new diseases, increased focus on preventive care, rising demand for healthcare services, and growing public expectations for access to the best prevention, diagnosis and treatment methods at reasonable costs. This necessitates ongoing evolution in the relationships among the components of the healthcare system.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the partnership between American Hospital Dubai and Harvard University in implementing this programme demonstrates clear recognition that the UAE shares with the world both opportunities and challenges related to the evolving nature of healthcare professions and the means to constantly improve their practice.

He underscored the importance of international cooperation, adding that the UAE, under its wise leadership, always looks toward the future, using global collaboration to anticipate upcoming needs and shape an advanced healthcare system for the benefit of patients, doctors, healthcare workers and society.

He concluded by thanking the representatives of Harvard University for their productive cooperation in launching the programme and praised American Hospital Dubai’s efforts to invigorate the national healthcare system. He expressed his hope that the new programme will achieve all its goals in developing the capabilities of its participants and preparing them to be a driving force for development and providers of world-class healthcare services.

For his part, Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohammed & Obaid Al Mulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, said the launch of the “Preparing 100 Emirati Healthcare Leaders” programme is a national commitment and shared responsibility that goes beyond any single institution. It requires the collaboration of all public and private healthcare entities in the UAE to shape a generation of leaders capable of guiding the sector towards a promising future.

He affirmed that the sustainability of the healthcare sector and the continuity of jobs for thousands of its professionals depend on Emiratis leading the sector from decision-making positions, as they are the cornerstone of preserving public health—an essential element of national security and the continuity of national progress.

He noted that the programme offers a pioneering national platform to produce leaders capable of driving the UAE’s healthcare sector toward global excellence and leadership.

The programme combines academic training in collaboration with Harvard Business Impact with three months of field training in UAE hospitals. It concludes with a knowledge visit to Mayo Clinic in the United States, where participants will explore the latest global best practices in healthcare leadership and management.

Andrew Spencer from Harvard Business Impact described the programme as an exceptional model of international cooperation in leadership development. He stated that it enables young Emirati leaders to blend academic knowledge with high-level practical experience, thereby boosting the UAE’s capacity to lead the global healthcare sector.

The “Preparing 100 Emirati Healthcare Leaders” programme serves as a national model that reinforces a culture of innovation and leadership in managing healthcare systems. It also affirms the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for talent development and transformation in the healthcare field, in line with “UAE Vision 2031” and Dubai’s future vision to build a world-class healthcare sector.