Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Club Accelerators’ workshop, emphasises leadership’s support for sports sector

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, attended the ‘Club Accelerators’ workshop that brought together representatives of leading sports clubs in Dubai, besides officials and specialists from diverse sporting disciplines.

The day-long event, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, also drew an array of international sports stars.

Emphasising the leadership’s unwavering support for the sports sector in Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor commended all participants in the workshop. He congratulated clubs that had enjoyed tournament successes, those that displayed remarkable technical and administrative capabilities through the season, and also clubs that showcased their ability to discover and hone new talent.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said, “Clubs are key partners in building the future of sports in Dubai. We want our clubs to be role models, worthy of being emulated in terms of sporting excellence and economic and societal returns. We will continue to support the development of our clubs and invest in national talent to enhance the competitiveness of the sports sector in Dubai.

“The Dubai Sports Council will continue its efforts to develop an integrated sports system that combines creativity, excellence and leadership while making Dubai an incubator for sports innovation, investing in national talent, and developing competencies.”

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, were also in attendance.

The lineup of top international sportspersons participating in the ‘Club Accelerators’ workshop included Spanish and Real Madrid star Michel Salgado; former Arsenal, Manchester City and French player Bacary Sagna; former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand; former Barcelona, FC Juventus and Sharjah star Bosnian Miralem Pjanic; French and Barcelona star Eric Abidal, currently the CEO of Al Wasl Football Company; and former CEO of Al Nassr Saudi Club and Italy’s FC Roma Club, Guido Fienga.

Workshop participants also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between public and private clubs, besides incorporating international best practices in training, professional management and sports academy ownership. The importance of working together to establish an integrated professional environment, starting with the lower age groups and extending all the way to the uppermost club levels, also figured prominently during the deliberations.

The participants also reviewed recommendations to further evolve the club system in Dubai by transforming clubs into sustainable sports and community centres that contribute to achieving Dubai’s future vision for the sports sector while simultaneously enhancing quality of life for the community in general.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul highlighted the importance of attracting talented athletes from around the world and strengthening Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for international sports stars, many of whom have made the city their home and gone on to invest in it. This would further strengthen the city’s appeal as a magnet for talent, investment, and ultimate sporting success, he said.

Discussions also addressed several other topics like enhancing cooperation to bridge organisational and administrative gaps, and developing an integrated system that ensures the sustainability of clubs and their continued growth, studying challenges clubs face with the aim of developing sustainable practical approaches, identifying club priorities, supporting the implementation of their strategies and future visions, and exploring strengths and opportunities to further improve their administrative and technical performance.

The workshop also addressed some of the initiatives being implemented to support government clubs in their institutional and professional transformation, enhance their competitiveness, attract investment, and develop national talent.

The event is part of the Dubai Sports Council’s efforts to enhance governance and sustainability within the club ecosystem and develop a flexible administrative model that strikes a balance between sporting excellence and economic and social gains, strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading centre for the sports industry regionally and internationally.

The outcomes of the ‘Club Accelerators’ workshop constitute an important addition to the Council’s efforts and initiatives to develop government and private clubs in Dubai and support pilot projects to implement best practices. Successful outcomes will be shared with clubs across the emirate within the framework of a comprehensive vision to build a sustainable, professional sports ecosystem.