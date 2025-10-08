18th Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards honours trailblazers in responsible business across Arab region

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arabia CSR Network concluded the 18th cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards with a ceremony held last night under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, during which responsible business leaders from across the Arab region were honoured.

In her opening speech, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, said the award, launched in 2008 as a simple recognition programme for institutions in the GCC countries, has evolved into a regional benchmark for sustainability and a platform that combines recognition, knowledge and capacity-building.

She noted that the number of award categories has expanded from three at the outset to 16 categories covering various sectors across the Arab world, reflecting the region’s growing commitment to responsible business practices.

Al Mar’ashi added that this year’s winners have charted a new course in sustainable business and achieved remarkable results, with new organisations accounting for 41 percent of the applicants.

She stated that the strength of the award lies in its criteria, which align with international frameworks in sustainable development, and its independent judging process, which offers participants detailed feedback on their performance.

She explained that the current cycle received 141 applications from 109 organisations representing 10 Arab countries. Many first-time participants achieved top rankings, demonstrating the region’s progress in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

She also pointed to a slight drop in participation from the financial sector compared to last year, indicating a shift in sustainability leadership across the region.

The ceremony honoured winners across 16 categories covering energy, education, healthcare, hospitality and government sectors. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority won in the Large Government Institutions category, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation in the Medium Government Institutions category, and Fujairah Environment Authority in the Small Government Institutions category. ADNOC Distribution received the award in the Energy Sector category, and Bahrain Development Bank in the Financial Services category.

In the private sector, Les Eaux Minérales d’Oulmès won the Large Business category. Oman Flour Mills and KEZAD Group shared the Medium Business category, while Transworld Group won the Small Business category.

Other winners included Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina in the Hospitality Sector, Galadari Automobiles in the Automotive Sector, Innovo Group in the Construction Sector, Sfanah Charity Organisation for Health Services in the Social Enterprises category, Amman Arab University in the Education Sector, and the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Partnerships and Collaborations category.

The year 2025 was notable for its focus on carbon neutrality strategies and circular economy models. There was also a significant increase in sustainability reports submitted—rising to 70 reports compared to 42 last year, an increase of 67 percent. Most adhered to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, reflecting the growing culture of transparency and accountability among Arab institutions.

The Arabia CSR Network extended its gratitude to its partners and sponsors, including Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) as Platinum Sponsor, McDonald’s UAE as Silver Sponsor, and China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East. Farnek contributed to making the event carbon neutral. The Network also appreciated the support of Emirates Environmental Group, Gulf News and Khaleej Times as media partners, along with other supporting media entities.

Since its inception, the award has honoured 394 winners from 14 Arab countries and received 1,781 applications covering over 45 sectors. It continues to serve as the oldest and most trusted Arab platform for recognising excellence in sustainability and promoting ESG culture in the region.