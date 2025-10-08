Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to showcase AI-powered healthcare breakthroughs at GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, will take centre stage at GITEX Global 2025, showcasing groundbreaking AI-powered solutions that solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in digital health innovation.

Focused on building the world’s most intelligent healthcare ecosystem, Abu Dhabi is pioneering personalised care, predicting health conditions, and innovating to prevent disease and enhance community health.

Taking place from 13th-17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DoH will demonstrate how this mission is being translated into reality with innovation moving beyond strategy to deliver tangible outcomes and applications for patients and society, powered by cutting-edge technologies and AI.

On the sidelines of its participation, DoH will unveil a series of transformative projects aimed at accelerating AI-driven integration across healthcare systems. These launches reflect the Emirate’s commitment to scaling breakthrough solutions from Abu Dhabi to the world. Amongst the highlights to be displayed at this year’s pavilion is Next-Gen Wellness, a digital-first programme designed to extend healthy life expectancy by integrating wearables, an AI-powered wellness intelligence engine and physician-linked insights, enabling preventative and personalised care. Visitors will also experience the Smart Healthcare Platform, a comprehensive cloud-based system that leverages AI and digital tools to drive continuous interventions and improve health outcomes.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, commented, “At the core of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare transformation is a simple goal: improving lives. By harnessing the power of AI and digital innovation, we are reshaping how care is delivered and creating opportunities for people to live healthier, longer and more fulfilling lives. Our participation at GITEX Global is an opportunity for us to share this journey and invite innovators, entrepreneurs and partners from around the world to join us in shaping a future where technology truly serves humanity.”

As a global testbed for health innovation, Abu Dhabi offers partners the opportunity to build, test and scale solutions from pilot stage to population-wide adoption, driving advances that benefit communities locally and worldwide.

On the sidelines of GITEX, DoH will also participate in Expand North Star, taking place at Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October. DoH will spotlight Abu Dhabi’s leading role as a hub for health-tech start-ups and accelerators, sharing insights on regulation, innovation and collaboration to build the healthcare of tomorrow.

In addition to its showcase, DoH will host two panel discussions during the event. The first, “Impact in AI: Building an Intelligent Healthcare System”, will explore how data-driven technologies are transforming health systems to enhance patient care, predict risks, and personalise treatment. The second, “Healthy Longevity: Building Long, Healthy Lives with Innovation at the Core”, will show how AI and digital health tools are redefining longevity, shifting focus from lifespan to healthy lifespan by enabling preventive care, supporting wellness, and reducing the burden of chronic diseases.