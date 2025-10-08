ADNOC listed companies target record AED158 billion in dividends from 2025 to 2030

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC has announced a target to distribute AED158 billion (US$43 billion) in dividends across its six publicly listed companies through to 2030, subject to customary approvals.

Since the initial public offering (IPO) of the first listed ADNOC company in 2017, a total of AED86 billion (US$23 billion) has already been distributed in dividends.

The combined market capitalisation of the six ADNOC companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has exceeded AED550 billion (US$150 billion). These companies also accounted for up to 40 percent of the ADX’s total annual dividend distributions in the 2024 fiscal year.

The announcement was made during ADNOC’s inaugural Investor Majlis held in Abu Dhabi today, where it was also confirmed that ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Logistics & Services (L&S) will be joining ADNOC Drilling in distributing dividends on a quarterly basis, giving more frequent payments to investors.

During the Majlis, ADNOC reaffirmed its commitment to driving national economic growth while supporting the expansion plans of its listed companies and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital transformation across its operations.