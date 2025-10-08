Dubai Public Parks sets global standard with eight sites earning Certified Autism Center status

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality announced that it has achieved another global milestone, with eight of its leading parks and recreational destinations officially recognised as Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The accredited destinations include: Dubai Frame, Children’s City, Quranic Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Mushrif National Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park.

The announcement was made during Dubai Municipality’s participation at the AccessAbilities Expo 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th to 8th October.

This milestone underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to ensuring that all public facilities meet the highest international standards of accessibility and inclusion.

With this certification, visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, along with their families, can enjoy a safe, welcoming, and supportive recreational environment. It also reaffirms Dubai’s status as a world-leading family destination that places inclusivity and quality of life at the heart of every experience.

Dubai Municipality earned this recognition following a comprehensive process that included extensive staff training on autism awareness and on-site facility evaluations. Employees demonstrated competence in supporting visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, while facilities met stringent international standards of safety, accessibility, and visitor experience enhancement.

Beyond staff training, these destinations underwent a full assessment to evaluate their suitability for visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities and to identify areas for enhancement. Based on the results, Dubai Municipality redesigned the visitor experience across its parks.

Enhancements included designated parking spaces near entrances, clearer and more inclusive signage, sensory-friendly areas and ‘Quiet Rooms’, and improved restrooms and changing facilities. Additionally, wheelchair-accessible pathways and ramps, priority entrances, and assistance services have been expanded to ensure comfort and confidence for all families.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “By earning this international certification for our parks and recreational destinations, we are setting new standards that enhance the experience of families with children on the autism spectrum, making visits easier, more accessible, and truly enjoyable. Our goal is to provide safe, inclusive, and engaging public spaces and parks where every family can connect and create lasting memories together.”

Anwahi added, “We have trained our teams to provide thoughtful support for visitors with autism, ensuring that every guest feels comfortable, valued, and genuinely cared for. This milestone reflects Dubai Municipality’s vision of building a city that is not only inclusive and liveable but also welcoming in the truest sense — a place where families can relax and create lasting memories together. It is fully aligned with Dubai’s broader ambition to be a disability-friendly city and the best city in the world to live, work, and visit. Importantly, these eight destinations are only the beginning; our commitment is to expand this initiative across more of our sites so that inclusivity becomes the defining feature of every park and attraction in Dubai.”

Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES, said, “By certifying eight of its leading parks and recreational facilities, Dubai has set a global benchmark for inclusive public spaces and reaffirmed its leadership in accessibility and innovation.”

Dubai’s network of more than 220 parks and recreational facilities welcomed over 31 million visitors in 2024, including 29,022 People of Determination. These destinations stand among the city’s most popular landmarks, offering vibrant green spaces for relaxation, family gatherings, and sports and leisure activities that foster health, well-being, and social connection.

The Certified Autism Center designation is awarded to organisations that meet the highest international standards for autism accessibility. The process involves mandatory staff training, independent site assessments, and the implementation of long-term inclusion strategies.

Certified entities are listed on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a global resource that helps families easily locate inclusive locations and review venue details, sensory accommodations, and available services.