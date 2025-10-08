Ministry of Family presents strategic plan to empower families across emirates

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family presented its 2025-2027 strategy, designed to solidify the Emirati family's role as the foundation of sustainable development and enhance its stability and well-being.

During a press conference today, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that the Ministry's 2025-2027 strategy embodies the wise leadership's vision of investing in its people, recognising them as the most crucial asset for building the present and shaping the future.

She highlighted that this initiative represents a significant leap forward in social development, underscoring the family's pivotal role as the fundamental pillar for fostering a cohesive society and driving comprehensive, sustainable national development.

The Minister further noted that the new strategy places the family at the heart of social government initiatives. This will be achieved through integrated policies and innovative programmes designed to enhance family cohesion and support work-life balance, ultimately contributing to nurturing generations capable of realising national aspirations.

She emphasised that the family's role extends beyond care and upbringing; it is pivotal in preparing individuals to engage with national issues and contribute to achieving national aspirations. This is especially true amidst technological and social transformations that demand heightened awareness and shared responsibility from all family members.

The Ministry detailed its 2025-2027 strategy, presenting it as a comprehensive roadmap for reshaping family policies. This approach is firmly rooted in reality, driven by evidence and data. The new strategy serves as a practical embodiment of the leadership's directives to empower Emirati families and ensure a dignified life for them, thereby strengthening the social fabric and contributing to sustainable development.

The strategy prioritises creating a supportive environment for family formation. This includes initiatives designed to alleviate financial burdens on young people, encourage marriage, raise awareness of Emirati social values, and better prepare individuals for family life. Furthermore, it places significant emphasis on enhancing the quality of life for parents and children by improving health and psychological services, strengthening the early education system, and offering flexible work options to promote work-life balance.

The strategy places vulnerable groups at the forefront of its priorities, with advanced policies encompassing senior citizens, People of Determination, at-risk children, and others. The Ministry is committed to developing a comprehensive preventive framework that fosters the integration and independence of these groups within a supportive and safe environment. The strategy also emphasises developing high-quality, specialised services delivered through standardised mechanisms that account for family diversity across the UAE.

The Ministry of Family also announced plans to launch several innovative initiatives. These include developing a comprehensive family data system to better equip the government with insights into family and individual needs, enabling the formulation of appropriate data-driven policies.

Furthermore, a 'Family and Community Behavioural Insights' unit will be established to conduct behavioural diagnostics and design targeted interventions, alongside expanding family mediation services to bolster family and community ties.

The Ministry also highlighted a range of other priority initiatives within its upcoming strategy. These include advancing the national agenda for People of Determination, redesigning the wedding experience to alleviate financial burdens on young couples and strengthen social bonds, and updating the national strategy for People of Determination. The latter will specifically address key daily challenges faced by this group, facilitating their full integration into society.

During the media briefing, the Ministry also revealed its plans to launch a series of nationwide awareness campaigns and community events in the coming period. These initiatives aim to enhance public awareness of the family's crucial role, solidify a culture of family cohesion, and encourage community participation in supporting national initiatives.

The new campaigns will focus on pivotal topics including mental health, positive parenting, work-life balance, empowering vulnerable groups, and raising awareness about disabilities and addiction.

During the media conference, the Ministry also launched its new community visual identity, which embodies its ambitious vision of fostering flourishing Emirati families rooted in enduring values.

This identity signifies the Ministry's commitment to delivering comprehensive policies that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future requirements. It further highlights the Ministry of Family's pivotal role as a national coordinating and strategic platform, uniting community and institutional efforts under a single umbrella to serve all facets of the family.

The Ministry of Family's 2025-2027 strategy and its new community brand identity align with the UAE's national vision. This vision emphasises human well-being as the bedrock of development and aims to establish a sustainable social system that originates within the family and positively impacts the economy, education, health, and all vital sectors.

This is achieved by formulating and implementing a pioneering national model – one to be emulated – for establishing family policies, visions, and practices that are reality-based, future-oriented, and reinforce the values of cohesion, partnership, and solidarity.