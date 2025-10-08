Ghanadah 60ft Dhow Sailing Race to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Ghanadah 60ft Dhow Sailing Race, organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, will take in Abu Dhabi on 10th October 2025.

The race will feature dhow owners and elite sailors competing for a prize pool of AED4.2 million.

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club’s Ghanadah 60ft Dhow Sailing Race will feature more than 90 sailing dhows racing across 25 nautical miles, supporting the preservation of the UAE’s maritime heritage and showcasing its traditional sailing skills.