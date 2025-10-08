Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands network with 3 weekly flights to Damascus

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to the Syrian capital, Damascus, with three weekly flights starting 28th October 2025.

The new service will connect Zayed International Airport with Damascus International Airport every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, offering customers convenient and affordable travel options between the two cities.

Flight schedule, starting from 28th October 2025 (all times local):

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “The launch of our new service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus marks another step in Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s continued network expansion strategy. This new addition underscores our commitment to enhancing regional air connectivity and providing our customers with greater access to key destinations across the Middle East. As we continue to strengthen our network from the UAE capital, we remain dedicated to contributing to the growth of travel, trade, and tourism across the region.”

This route further complements Air Arabia Group’s broader network between the UAE and Syria, with Damascus accessible through non-stop flights from Sharjah and now Abu Dhabi.



