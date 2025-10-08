Over 95 world-class speakers confirmed for Sharjah Investment Forum 2025

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) has announced an impressive line-up of over 95 internationally renowned speakers, including financial educator Codie Sanchez, media entrepreneur Raj Shamani, economic advisor Mohamed A. El Erian, and Amira Sajwani of DAMAC Properties.

Scheduled for 22–23 October at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the forum will take place alongside the World Investment Conference. Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with WAIPA and the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2025 aims to attract over 10,000 attendees, featuring 160 sessions and 120 business meetings under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

Attendees will listen to prominent global thinkers and innovators. Codie Sanchez, Founder & CEO of Contrarian Thinking and a New York Times bestselling author, will share her insights on achieving financial freedom through small business ownership. With over 10.5 million followers on social media, she promotes recession-proof entrepreneurship and questions traditional financial wisdom.

Raj Shamani, India’s top podcaster and Founder of Figuring Out Podcast, has garnered over 18 billion views and more than 20 million followers, inspiring entrepreneurs across Asia. He is renowned for blending business strategy, innovation, and cultural insight in emerging markets.

Mohamed A. El Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, is internationally recognised for his analysis of global markets and sustainable economic policies. His perspectives will guide discussions on navigating volatility and building resilient economic systems.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties and Founder & CEO of PRYPCO, is a key figure in the UAE’s property technology sector. Featured on Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30, and serving as a judge on Shark Tank Dubai, she continues to promote innovation, women’s empowerment, and education.

SIF 2025 is strategically positioned to foster dialogue on regional and international development goals. The event will serve as a hub for policy leaders, investors, and business innovators to collaborate on sustainable investment strategies and form partnerships that promote inclusive, future-ready economic growth.